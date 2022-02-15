NATO looking forward to continued high-level political dialogue with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

NATO is looking forward to a continued high-level political dialogue and broad practical cooperation with Azerbaijan in the coming period, NATO official told Trend.

Commenting on the bilateral agenda of the Azerbaijan-NATO relations, the official recalled the recent visit of NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina during which he met with a range of Azerbajani officials.

“He reviewed NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation, including the resumption of cooperation with the Azerbaijan authorities within the Planning and Review Process partnership framework. We look forward to a continued high-level political dialogue and broad practical cooperation with Azerbaijan in the coming period,” the official said.

NATO appreciates Azerbaijan’s support to NATO in Afghanistan, and specifically for the role played by Azerbaijan units in supporting the evacuation efforts of Allied and partner personnel and Afghans at risk, from Kabul airport, in August 2021.

The official noted that Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation has been strong over many years.

“Today it covers many areas, from capability development to energy security,” the official concluded.

Azerbaijan’s relations with NATO started in 1992, when Azerbaijan joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. This forum for dialogue was succeeded in 1997 by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, which brings together all Allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

-----

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh