Azerbaijan, Iran to exchange business missions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Iran to exchange business missions, this was reported at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizade with members of the Tabriz Chamber of Commerce, Trend reports.

Before the meeting of the joint intergovernmental economic commission, Azerbaijan and Iran plan to familiarize themselves with the existing potential of the two countries.

For this purpose, it was decided that about 15 Iranian industrialists and representatives will visit Azerbaijan, and 15 Azerbaijani - Iran.