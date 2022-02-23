Azerbaijan expects growth of share of creative industry in GDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

About two percent of Azerbaijan's GDP accounts for the creative industry sector, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said during a conference entitled "Problems and Opportunities for Business in Creative Industry", Trend reports.

Karimov said that the share of this sector in Azerbaijan's GDP in the near future must reach about 10 percent.

“Azerbaijan pays great attention to the development of the creative industry,” the minister said. “The Ministry of Culture is carrying out a number of events aimed at ensuring the sustainability of this sector.”

“Our ministry has considered the development of this industry a priority since 2019,” Karimov added. “The work is also underway to optimize legislation and legal system.”

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev