Superior customer service is Nar's priority

‘We need to provide quality service wherever we interact with the customers - in our stores, digital applications and social media platforms’. This was stated by Azerfon CEO Gunnar Panke in an interview with ARB TV channel. According to him, Nar's leading position in the Net Promoter Score, over the past three years, as well as all the indicators and customer feedback, proves that it is on the right track.

Pointing out the excellent services having been provided to customers for a long time, Gunnar Panke underlined the high-speed internet and uninterrupted call services of the mobile operator: Nar is upgrading all its stores in the country and answering questions on social media. We aim to be a reliable partner for our customers. We always listen to our customers and offer the most optimal solutions to their problems. Hence, although we are very successful, there is still a long way ahead and we pursue to improve further in this direction.

Noteworthily, CEO also spoke about high competitiveness between mobile operators, the business environment in Azerbaijan, tourism potential, as well as Nar's strategy and future goals. For full version of the interview please go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQkc_DbYcTU

