Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 47.651 manat (1.4 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,270.2713 manat, rising by 25.18 manat (0.7 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Feb. 21 3,216.7485 Feb. 28 3,249.9835 Feb. 22 3,243.6340 Mar. 1 3,239.3330 Feb. 23 3,225.0530 Mar. 2 3,291.8120 Feb.24 3,289.2110 Mar. 3 3,272.5935 Feb.25 3,250.7910 Mar. 4 3,297.6345 Average weekly 3,245.0880 Average weekly 3,270.2713

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.385 manat (3.34 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 42.2478 manat, which was by 2.3 percent or 0.9761 manat more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Feb. 21 40.4374 Feb. 28 41.4338 Feb. 22 41.1093 Mar. 1 41.3427 Feb. 23 41.1134 Mar. 2 42.7842 Feb. 24 42.3314 Mar. 3 42.8392 Feb. 25 41.3670 Mar. 4 42.8190 Average weekly 41.2717 Average weekly 42.2478

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 49 manat (2.7 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,812.8 manat, which is by 28.8 manat (1.56 percent) less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Feb. 21 1,824 Feb. 28 1,805 Feb. 22 1,854 Mar. 1 1,778 Feb. 23 1,841 Mar. 2 1,798 Feb. 24 1,878 Mar. 3 1,829 Feb. 25 1,811 Mar. 4 1,854 Average weekly 1,841.6 Average weekly 1,812.8

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 473.7 manat (11.1 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 4,436.9337 manat, up by 334.41 manat (8.15 percent) more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Feb. 21 3,932.1340 Feb. 28 4,268.6405 Feb. 22 4,091.0670 Mar. 1 4,235.2610 Feb. 23 4,006.9425 Mar. 2 4,434.3225 Feb. 24 4,295.1265 Mar. 3 4,504.0990 Feb. 25 4,187.3465 Mar. 4 4,742.3455 Average weekly 4,102.524 Average weekly 4,436.9337

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev