Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 47.651 manat (1.4 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,270.2713 manat, rising by 25.18 manat (0.7 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Feb. 21
|
3,216.7485
|
Feb. 28
|
3,249.9835
|
Feb. 22
|
3,243.6340
|
Mar. 1
|
3,239.3330
|
Feb. 23
|
3,225.0530
|
Mar. 2
|
3,291.8120
|
Feb.24
|
3,289.2110
|
Mar. 3
|
3,272.5935
|
Feb.25
|
3,250.7910
|
Mar. 4
|
3,297.6345
|
Average weekly
|
3,245.0880
|
Average weekly
|
3,270.2713
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.385 manat (3.34 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 42.2478 manat, which was by 2.3 percent or 0.9761 manat more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Feb. 21
|
40.4374
|
Feb. 28
|
41.4338
|
Feb. 22
|
41.1093
|
Mar. 1
|
41.3427
|
Feb. 23
|
41.1134
|
Mar. 2
|
42.7842
|
Feb. 24
|
42.3314
|
Mar. 3
|
42.8392
|
Feb. 25
|
41.3670
|
Mar. 4
|
42.8190
|
Average weekly
|
41.2717
|
Average weekly
|
42.2478
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 49 manat (2.7 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,812.8 manat, which is by 28.8 manat (1.56 percent) less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Feb. 21
|
1,824
|
Feb. 28
|
1,805
|
Feb. 22
|
1,854
|
Mar. 1
|
1,778
|
Feb. 23
|
1,841
|
Mar. 2
|
1,798
|
Feb. 24
|
1,878
|
Mar. 3
|
1,829
|
Feb. 25
|
1,811
|
Mar. 4
|
1,854
|
Average weekly
|
1,841.6
|
Average weekly
|
1,812.8
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 473.7 manat (11.1 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 4,436.9337 manat, up by 334.41 manat (8.15 percent) more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Feb. 21
|
3,932.1340
|
Feb. 28
|
4,268.6405
|
Feb. 22
|
4,091.0670
|
Mar. 1
|
4,235.2610
|
Feb. 23
|
4,006.9425
|
Mar. 2
|
4,434.3225
|
Feb. 24
|
4,295.1265
|
Mar. 3
|
4,504.0990
|
Feb. 25
|
4,187.3465
|
Mar. 4
|
4,742.3455
|
Average weekly
|
4,102.524
|
Average weekly
|
4,436.9337
---
Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev