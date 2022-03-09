Nar becomes leader in Customer Loyalty Index for three years in a row

According to the results of Customer Loyalty Index 2021, Nar has retained its top position among mobile operators with the highest marks. Compared to last year, Nar's Net Promoter Score increased by 50% in 2021. It is worth noting that Nar has been the leader of the local mobile market in this area since 2019.

Gunnar Panke, the company's CEO, said he was proud of the results. “At Nar, we have built all our activities in a way that ultimately benefits our customers. We study and apply the opinions of our subscribers, when developing new products or improving existing services. It is a great success for us to be able to maintain this leadership in a competitive telecommunications market like Azerbaijan for 3 years."

Nar's favorable offers, the quality of mobile internet service and the superiority of customer service were the main factors in maintaining its leading position in the Customer Loyalty Index. The renewal of Nar stores to provide a more comfortable service environment for customers, easier control of subscribers' balances with sophisticated “Nar+” application, as well as the constantly strengthened mobile network is implemented within the customer-centric strategy of the mobile operator. The customer centricity defined as the main direction of the company operations was distinguished with particular customer consent.

It should be noted that the Net Promoter Score (NPS) is based on surveys conducted by independent organizations in accordance with international standards. As a rule, respondents answer the question of whether they would recommend services to friends, relatives and closed ones with the score range 1-10.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. Within the frames of its strategy aimed at continuous improvement of the network quality, the mobile operator has introduced the HD-Voice service, which ensures a significant increase of the quality and flawless transmission of voice.