Azerbaijan and UK discuss factors of stability in energy markets

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson discussed the factors that determine stability in the energy markets, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani minister post on Twitter.

"The Southern Gas Corridor has been recognized as a unique element of energy security," he twitted.

Recall that on December 31, 2020, the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor began. For the first time in history, Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines. With direct access to the European market, which is the world's largest importer of natural gas, Azerbaijan has diversified its export opportunities. TAP, which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, will annually supply eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to each one Greece and Bulgaria.

