Zangazur corridor offers new transport opportunities for all countries of region – Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The Zangazur corridor will create new opportunities in the sphere of transport for all countries in the region, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the EU-Azerbaijan business forum in Baku, on May 17, Trend reports.

According to him, work is being done not only in the sphere of road and infrastructure construction, but also in the sphere of creating social infrastructure facilities.

"The government of Azerbaijan provides relevant projects to attract companies for this work, in order to expand public-private partnerships,” Jabbarov noted.

Azerbaijan’s Aghdam industrial park and Araz Valley economic zone industrial park create opportunities for accelerating the development of country’s liberated territories, Jabbarov added.