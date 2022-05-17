Azerbaijan to provide enterprises in industrial zones of liberated lands with more incentives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The enterprises that will operate in industrial zones of Azerbaijan's liberated lands will be provided with more incentives, and relevant proposal packages are currently being considered, Chairman of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev said at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum, Trend reports.

"The construction of the Aghdam Industrial Park and the 'Araz Valley Economic Zone' Industrial Park is underway in Karabakh. These parks are supposed to turn our region into a logistics hub. Furthermore, this hub will help reduce the transit cargo route through Azerbaijan to Turkey and China by hundreds of kilometers," Nuriyev said. "The main export markets for local industrial products are Turkey, Russia, and EU countries".

According to the chairman, 51 agricultural parks, six industrial zones, and five industrial parks are administered by the Agency.

"The country's industrial zones contribute to the creation of value added products," he added.