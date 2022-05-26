FINCA Azerbaijan discloses annual audit report for 2021

According to the Annual Financial Audit Report of FINCA Azerbaijan, FINCA Azerbaijan NBCO generated 2,612K AZN of net profit for the year 2021, which continued the positive profitability trend of the company seen during the last years.

During 2021, FINCA Azerbaijan disbursed 42m AZN in new loans to mainly rural clients and grew its loan book by 62%. This business growth was supported by further branch expansion in rural regions across the country. FINCA Azerbaijan plans to continue to improve the efficiency of its operations in 2022 and will also increase its number of regional branches from 22 to 28 by the end of this year.

FINCA Azerbaijan worked closely with clients during 2021 to help them adjust their businesses to a challenging global macro and micro economic environment. The possible impact on client businesses of the global Covid19 pandemic and the homeland war was mitigated by offering flexible loan restructuring to impacted businesses.

FINCA Azerbaijan is a leader in responsible finance, serving small businesses across the country with loan products to promote profitable business activity. Launched in 1998, FINCA Azerbaijan is part of FINCA Impact Finance’s global netwоrk of 18 banks and microfinance institutions, reaching more than 2.8 million clients in five continents.

For more information about FINCA Azerbaijan activities please visit https://finca.az/ or official social media accounts.