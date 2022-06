BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The 9th Global Baku Forum will hold discussions on sustainable development in the South Caucasus, Former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija told Trend.

The official noted that liberated Karabakh region is not just a part of Azerbaijan.

"The word 'Karabakh' has several meanings. The region is symbolizes the genocides, aggression, and violations of international law," he added.