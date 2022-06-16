Azerbaijan unveils number of tourists visiting country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. As many as 500,000 tourists arrived in Azerbaijan from January through May 2022, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev said, Trend reports.

According to him, the flights have currently been established to and from Azerbaijan in a number of directions.

“The flight are supposed to be carried out, particularly to Saudi Arabia and Israel. Meanwhile, new destinations are being prepared. The agency wants to enhance the tourism not only in the capital of Azerbaijan, but also in the regions of the country,” Naghiyev said.