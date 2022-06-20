Russian VTB bank plans to maintain presence in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Russia's VTB bank plans to maintain its presence in banking markets of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China and India, President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board Andrey Kostin said in an interview with Russian Interfax news agency, Trend reports.

"With the exception of one case, we're not leaving from anywhere. Georgia is the only country we're leaving, but the situation there is different,” he added.

“We remain and promote the issue of interaction with national banks, with local banks in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, India, in order to be the key bank for settlements in bilateral trade in national currencies. We see prospects for our business in these countries," he said.