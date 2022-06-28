Nar restarts vocational training for people with hearing impairments (PHOTO) (AD)

"Nar" has re-launched its social project "Training School", organized for the third time to support people with disabilities. The main goal of the project is to provide vocational training for young people with speech and hearing impairments to support their integration into society and financial freedom. The mission envisages the organization of special vocational trainings which are in great demand in the labor market.

The 6-month project will be attended by 20 young people aged 15-30 with speech and hearing disabilities. At the initial stage, women will be trained in manicure by professionals for 3 months on a daily basis. At the end of the training, participants will receive a certificate in the relevant field from the Center for Vocational Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities.

It should be noted that Nar's partner in the "Training School" project is “Support to Deaf” Public Union. “Training School” project initiated by Nar won the IPRA Golden World Awards 2019 nomination for Best CSR Project at the Event.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The company has been the leading mobile operator in the Customer Loyalty Index in the country for the last 3 years.