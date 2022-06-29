Azerbaijani - Georgian relations begin to develop more actively during COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia developed even more actively during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze said, on June 29, Trend reports.

Pataradze made the statement at the Azerbaijani-Georgian business forum underway in Azerbaijan’s Baku on June 29.

According to him, a meeting of Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia was held in Baku in 2021, and another meeting is expected to be held in Georgia this year.

"I would like to note that our cooperation has been established in political, economic and other areas. We are very pleased that the trade turnover between our countries has exceeded $1 billion," Pataradze said.

Diplomat also noted that extremely favorable conditions for doing business have been created in Georgia.

"We are glad that a large number of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs work in Georgia, and this figure will only grow," Pataradze added.