SOCAR Energy becomes biggest energy company in Switzerland - ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Swiss Confederation Fuad Isgandarov delivered a speech in celebration of the 10th anniversary of SOCAR Energy Switzerland, Trend reports citing the diplomat's Twitter post.

He noted that SOCAR Energy has become the biggest energy company in Switzerland since its foundation.

"Both the Azerbaijani Embassy in Bern and SOCAR Energy Switzerland started in 2022 with synergy to develop political and economical relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland. Proud of the good results," Isgandarov wrote.