BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Currently, there are no problems with the sale of any type of fuel in Azerbaijan, Spokesman for the SOCAR PETROLEUM Uzeyir Habibbayli said, Trend reports.

"We inform that at the moment there are no problems with the sale of any type of fuel in the country. Sale of all types of fuel is implemented in the usual way," he noted.

Information was disseminated in some media and social networks about problems in the sale of various types of fuel in the country