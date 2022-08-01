3rd coupon payment on SOCAR bonds was made (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. According to the information given from SOCAR Capital, the next coupon payment on SOCAR bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 US dollars, a maturity period of 5 years, an annual yield of 4.5% and coupon payments on a quarterly schedule has been credited to the accounts of bondholders on August 1.

SOCAR's new bonds, which have become the most invested security for the 9-month period of their placement at the Baku Stock Exchange, have brought their owners an income of 1 million 125 thousand US dollars as a result of the third coupon payment. Thus, the total income of bondholders received up to date has increased to 3 million 375 thousand US dollars (after 5 years, the total income will be 22.5 million US dollars).

SOCAR Bonds are the most traded corporate debt instrument in Baku Stock Exchange with secondary market trade amount exceeding 23 million US dollars and number of executed transactions reaching 220; indicating of existing strong demand for SOCAR bonds.

SOCAR bonds, which can be purchased at "ASAN service" centers No. 1 and No. 5 and in all investment companies registered in Azerbaijan, have high liquidity, and their price has never dropped below the nominal value (1,000 US dollars).

The next, fourth, coupon payment on SOCAR bonds will take place on November 1, 2022.

For additional information, you may get in contact with *1999 or visit socarcapital.az, socaristiqraz.az websites.