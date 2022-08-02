Uzbekistan explains its interest in seeing Zangazur corridor restored

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Uzbekistan interested in seeing the Zangazur corridor [connecting Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic] restored, which could provide the shortest land route from Asia to Europe, Acting Minister of Foreign Affair of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov said at the first meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Transport of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkey in Tashkent, Trend reports.

According to him, the desire of three countries for developing interregional transport corridors has a special relevance.

"The use of the transit potential of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is of great importance for Uzbekistan. Today we are actively working on developing a basis for the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project. At the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization heads of state in Samarkand on September 15-16 this year, it is planned to sign a corresponding trilateral document," Norov said.

He believes that the connection of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway with the Transcaucasian corridor will create a unified transport network between the three countries and expand the geography of trade from China to Europe.

"This is why Uzbekistan is interested in having Zangazur corridor restored, as this could provide the shortest land route from Asia to Europe," Norov said.