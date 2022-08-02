Trade between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan up multifold - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Trade between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan has increased almost sevenfold in the past five years alone, and with Türkiye – two and a half times, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov said, Trend reports.

Norov made the statement at the first session of the "Uzbekistan – Azerbaijan – Türkiye" Dialogue Format.

He noted that this positive trend will certainly continue this year.

"However, the achieved high dynamics of economic cooperation with Azerbaijan and Türkiye still does not fully meet the existing potential for interaction. Today, there are all conditions for a fuller use of existing reserves in a mutually beneficial partnership," he said.