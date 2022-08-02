Uzbekistan proposes to create a transit corridor through Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Uzbekistan initiated the creation of new transport corridor with the participation of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilhom Mahkamov in his speech at the first meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Transport of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Türkiye in Tashkent, initiated the formation of a new multimodal Turkey-Caucasus-Central Asia-South Asia corridor through Afghanistan.

According to him, given the extremely high potential for accelerating the growth rates in the short and medium term of South Asian countries, it is necessary to jointly take measures to develop cargo transportation with South Asian countries.

"Currently, there is an opportunity to transport goods through the territory of Afghanistan to Pakistan. Thus, our carriers are gradually testing and are already starting to carry out cargo transportation by road through Afghanistan," Mahkamov said.