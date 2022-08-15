bp launches maintenance program at Shah Deniz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. bp as operator of the Shah Deniz field development project advises that as part of its Shah Deniz annual work programme it has started a planned maintenance programme (turnaround - TAR) on the Shah Deniz Alpha platform and Shah Deniz 1 facilities inside the Sangachal Terminal, Trend reports.

In accordance with the plan, production from the Shah Deniz Alpha platform will be suspended on 14 August for 14 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken.

The programme scope for the Sangacahl Terminal includes various projects such as safety critical equipment preventative maintenance and inspection, flare cables replacement, gas analyzer package tie-ins (for measuring methane intensity), monoethylene glycol line overpressure protection works, valves changeouts, nucleonic sources replacement and other maintenance and inspection activities. In parallel, similar activities including various repair works, gas analyzer package tie-ins, nucleonic sources replacement and three complex valve replacements will be undertaken on the Shah Deniz Alpha platform.

This is a routine, planned programme and is part of normal operations. The planning for the programme started in 2021 and these activities are included in 2022 Annual Work Programme and Budget. The Shah Deniz Alpha suspension is also included in the annual production forecast.

During the programme, the Shah Deniz Bravo platform and overall the Shah Deniz 2 production and export system and the Shah Deniz 2 facilities inside the Sangachal Terminal will continue their normal operations enabling gas supplies to the regional and European markets to continue.

Production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field (Central Azeri, East Azeri, West Azeri, Chirag, Deepwater Gunashli and West Chirag), the ACG and EOP phases of the Sangachal Terminal as well as export operations via BTC will also continue as normal.

These planned events deliver routine inspection, maintenance and project delivery activities. They are a necessary part of the long-term reliability, integrity and production performance, driven by repair and facility modification work that can only be performed during a plant outage.