Volume of passenger traffic between Saint Petersburg airports and Azerbaijan's Baku airports revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The growth of passenger traffic between the airports of Baku and Saint Petersburg amounted to 11 percent, Representative of the Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg Anna Stepanova told Trend.

According to her, three airlines currently carry out passenger transportation between the cities: Utair, Azerbaijan Airlines and Ir-Aero.

"A total of 18,000 passengers arrived from Azerbaijan to St. Petersburg in from January through July 2022," she said.

In addition, the number of search queries for tours from Baku to St. Petersburg from January through July 2022 more than doubled compared to the same period last year.