Nar puts end to fabulous summer campaign (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Nar marks the end of fun-packed festival under its Summer Campaign.

The summer campaign which started from the regions, such as Lankaran, Sumgait, Guba and Mingechevir ended up with the closing ceremony in Baku, the capital city. Samira Afandi, Azad Shabanov, Hiss, Rauf, Jin and Dj Kanan also participated at the ceremony.

Notably, those who followed the campaign’s official faces (Irada Gadirova, Samira Efendi and Jafar Najafov) on social media found the latest news about the campaign and thus, were able to join interesting contests and win valuable gifts from Nar.