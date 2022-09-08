Azerbaijan cancels several tenders announced by Central Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. A number of tenders announced by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) have been cancelled, Trend reports via the CBA.

According to the CBA, the decision was made to cancel tenders for the maintenance of electrical equipment installed in administrative buildings, the maintenance of lifts, the supply and installation of the necessary spare parts for lifts.

The tenders were declared invalid in accordance with Article 11.1 of the law of Azerbaijan "On public procurement".