TuranBank's technical assistance projects with EBRD, supported by EU and Turkiye successfully completed (PHOTO)

The projects implemented within the framework of the "Financial Intermediaries Capacity Building Technical Co-operation Programme" between TuranBank OJSC and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have been successfully completed. The donors of the program include the European Union under its EU4Business initiative and the Ministry of Treasury and Finance of Turkey.

On September 7, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) held a closing event dedicated to the results of these projects at the Four Seasons hotel. At the event, the successful completion of the support program for increasing the potential of financial institutions of Azerbaijan was noted, certificates were presented to our employees who actively participated in the project, and a commemorative photo was taken.

It is worth to note that within the framework of the mentioned technical assistance project, TuranBank has cooperated on Risk, Compliance and increasing the financing potential of MSME subjects modules. The Risk Management and Compliance modules was targeting further enhancement of internal processes, risk control measures, bringing compliance procedures closer to the international standards and improvement of the organizational structure. The project was successfully executed by TA Consult Partners Ltd - a reputable international consultant. The main goal of the MSME financing capacity project, which covers the direction of increasing the financing potential of MSME subjects was included strengthening TuranBank’s lending capacity, improving organizational structure, developing a marketing strategy for financing micro, small and medium businesses and other areas. The project was successfully implemented by Business &Finance Consulting GMBH (BFC), a reputable international consulting company.

TuranBank, values the cooperation with International Financial institutions, and will continue to cooperate with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and other International Financial Institutions on potential business projects.

