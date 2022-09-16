Turkic-speaking countries show interest in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - Turkish official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 16. All Turkic-speaking countries are interested in the participation of restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye Mustafa Rifat said during a business forum dedicated to restoration and development of the Karabakh region in Shusha, Trend reports.

According to him, businessmen of many countries and members of the Organization of Turkic States are participating in today's forum.

"This region has a great potential for implementation of projects in logistics, transport, energy and renewable energy fields. We have no doubt that this region will rapidly develop, and attract tourists and businessmen. To achieve these goals, the heads of Turkic states and businessmen will provide the necessary support to Azerbaijan. The implementation of the Zangazur corridor will create great opportunities for the Turkic-speaking states to transport products through the liberated territories of Azerbaijan," Rifat stated.

He also noted that their organization has a number of projects aimed at facilitating trade, and their implementation is expected in the near future.

"Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as you know, plan to reach a trade turnover of $15 billion a year. The countries are actively working in this direction and they are confident that the goal will be achieved," he informed.