Xalq Bank launches Google Pay™ service, a fast, simple way for contactless payments

Xalq Bank has launched Google Pay for Visa cards for easy and secure card payments on Android and supported WearOS devices. Cardholders can store Visa cards for Google Pay within Google Wallet that is also been launched in Azerbaijan recently.

Google Pay is a payment method that allows cardholders make simple, fast and secure transactions online and in stores that support contactless payments.

Customers simply hold their smartphone or WearOS device near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment in just a few seconds.

Every Google Pay transaction is safe and secure. An industry-standard token which stands on basis of opetarions is device-specific and is associated with a unique for every transaction dynamic security code.

In order to set up Google Pay cardholder should add Xalq Bank card to the service through XalqOnline mobile app or in the Google Wallet downloaded from Google Play Store and follow instructions.