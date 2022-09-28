UNDP actively working with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs - Charu Bist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The UNDP is actively working with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, Charu Bist, UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

"Recommendations on the policy and ecosystem to support social enterprises in Azerbaijan were developed during joint consultations with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs from the regions of Azerbaijan also participated in the negotiations," she said.

The UNDP Permanent Representative reminded that the program document signed jointly with the government of Azerbaijan, which covers the period from 2020 through 2025, is focusing not only on the development of entrepreneurship, but also on other important issues such as inclusive growth, support for vulnerable groups, mine action, climate change and the environment, public administration and many other areas.

"All these issues contribute to the overall 2030 agenda, which is aimed at achieving the SDGs [sustainable development goals]. We will make sure to achieve all these results by working together with the Azerbaijani government," she said.