Leading mobile operator introduces first flexible and digital tariff in local market

The "İstəSən" tariff allows subscribers to customize the mobile plan to their preferences

Starting on October 3, 2022, Azercell launches the "İstəSən" tariff, which combines countrywide minutes, mobile data, and a range of widely used social media extras.

The tariff comprises a base bundle at 7 AZN, which includes 30 countrywide minutes and 3GB of internet. Subscribers can buy extra minutes, mobile data and additional data specifically for Instagram/Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, adding it to their base bundle. The more volume customers buy, the better value they get!

Depending on their preferences, the customers can redesign their tariff plan each month via Azercell's Kabinetim self-service application.

In addition to Kabinetim, the tariff can be activated via wide range of channels, including sending a keyword "IsteSen" to 7575, official website, Azercell offices and dealer stores. For detailed information about the tariff plan, please visit www.azercell.com

The new product is designed to meet customers' individual needs providing them with more flexibility to define the tariff that suits them best.

Create your tariff plan with Azercell!