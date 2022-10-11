Moldova determined to deepen trade ties with Azerbaijan - Natalia Gavrilita

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Moldova is determined to deepen trade ties with Azerbaijan, said Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita, Trend reports.

“Our goal of working for regional success must translate into sound regional investment partnerships and we’re equally determined to deepen our trade and investment ties with key countries from the South Caucasus and Azerbaijan in particular,” she said during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s business circles in Baku.

Gavrilita pointed out that it is not only Moldova that sees Azerbaijan as a strong and reliable partner.

“This is a view shared by Brussels, along with key EU capitals and I commend the recent effort of deepening the partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU, which adds another important strategic dimension to our prospects of collaboration. We are in fact building digital bridges between the public and the private sectors to allow for much needed systemic alteration, but also for a real change in our national and regional mindset. We’re more than ready to welcome and accommodate Azerbaijani investors on this journey,” she said.

Moldova’s prime minister noted that as EU strives to mitigate the economic fallout of the situation in Ukraine, to facilitate economic links between Moldova and EU, Azerbaijan can be a trusted partner in this process.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn