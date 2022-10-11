AzerTelecom signs contract with TTI to build a digital corridor to Europe

AzerTelecom and Türk Telecom International (TTI), the leading telecommunications companies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, signed a contract to purchase an initial 200 Gbps of transit capacity establishing a foundation of the digital superhighway from Azerbaijan to Europe via Türkiye.

In addition to AzerTelecom’s diversified supply routes via West and North directions, a new partnership with Türk Telecom International builds yet another alternative digital transit corridor in the direction of Türkiye and Europe. The parties already have established cooperation in various communication service exchange, including connectivity with the Nakhchivan region of Azerbaijan via Türkiye for the provision of the Nakhchivan region with stable, seamless, and secure communications services, including data and voice transmission.

The new capacity building and connectivity route is a part of the strategic and large-scale “Digital Silk Way” project of AzerTelecom that aims to build an East-West digital telecommunication corridor through Azerbaijan.

A new partnership with Türk Telecom International is another important regional success for Azerbaijan in increasing accessibility and connectivity between the East and West. The cooperation will open up new opportunities to enhance and improve the resilience of the connectivity services between the countries and in the region during these challenging times.

AzerTelecom is a leading telecommunications wholesale operator in Azerbaijan. The company is a part of NEQSOL Holding, a diversified group of companies operating in eight countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries. AzerTelecom connects Azerbaijan with the global Internet network and provides various advanced services to local and foreign companies in the telecommunications sector.

Türk Telekom International is a leading telecommunication operator in the CEE region, Turkey, Caucasus, Middle-East and Asia. Türk Telekom International provides a full range of Internet/data services, infrastructure, and wholesale voice services to incumbents, alternative carriers, mobile operators, cable TV companies, Internet service providers, and corporate customers.