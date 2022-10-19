Azerbaijan preparing new investment incentives for Karabakh's restoration - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. A new package of incentives and support is being prepared for entrepreneurs and investors who are interested in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said on October 19 in Baku, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan International "Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh" Exhibition (Rebuild Karabakh – 2022), the 27th Azerbaijan International "Construction" Exhibition (BakuBuild – 2022) and the 14th International Exhibition for Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, Water Supply, Sanitary and Swimming Pool (Aquatherm Baku – 2022).

According to him, international exhibitions contribute both to business development and business negotiations.

"We are confident that this exhibition will contribute to the expansion of ties between our business entities, both at the local and international levels," the deputy minister said.

Mammadov noted great work being done in the direction of restoration and development, as well as reintegration of the Karabakh region.

"Karabakh has a huge production and industrial potential. In Azerbaijan, we created attractive conditions for foreign investors who can take part in this work. In Aghdam and Jabrayil, as you know, economic zones have already been created, in which the first residents have registered and started building their enterprises,” he reminded.

“Residents of these economic zones will be able to take advantage of incentives such as exemption from taxes and fees, including customs and land fees,” added the official.