Number of proposals for restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh reaches 1,200 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The total number of proposals for participation in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh has reached 1,200, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said on October 19 in Baku, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan International "Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh" Exhibition (Rebuild Karabakh – 2022), the 27th Azerbaijan International "Construction" Exhibition (BakuBuild – 2022) and the 14th International Exhibition for Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, Water Supply, Sanitary and Swimming Pool (Aquatherm Baku – 2022).

According to him, 400 proposals out of the total number fell on foreign companies.

"The number of participants in the exhibitions this year has increased by 10 percent compared to 2021. Over 300 companies from 17 countries, including Belarus, Hungary, Georgia, India, Italy, Poland, Kazakhstan, Russia, Romania, Uzbekistan, Sweden and many other countries, are taking part in the events," the official noted.

Mammadov stressed that the share of construction in the total GDP of Azerbaijan from January through September 2022 increased by 13 percent compared to the same period last year.