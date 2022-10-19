Azerbaijan continues construction of highways and railways in Karabakh - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Work on construction of nine highways and nine railways is being carried out in Karabakh, Chief adviser to the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh economic region Bashir Hajiyev said at the panel session on the 'Business in Karabakh and investment opportunities' topic, Trend reports.

"Work is underway to create new infrastructure on Azerbaijan's liberated territories. This includes building four schools, two of which will be commissioned this year, medical facility in Aghdam. In addition, a number of construction projects have been approved for Aghdam," he said.

Hajiyev stressed that Karabakh has a huge potential for enotourism and ecotourism.

"We can say that almost every city and region of Karabakh has such potential," he said.

Hajiyev also noted the great potential of Zangazur corridor for the transit of goods in a number of different directions.