Russian deputy PM talks Zangazur corridor's significance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The crossroads of major North-South and East-West international transport corridors are being established in the South Caucasus, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said on October 21, Trend reports via Russian media.

"Once it's established, Azerbaijani, Armenian and Georgian economies will begin to receive additional revenue due to the advantage of countries' geographical location in Eurasia. The opening of transport routes between Azerbaijan's western districts and the country's Nakhchivan will play a significant role in this regard," Overchuk noted.

He added that Azerbaijan and Iran have commenced building bridges on the border, which will connect the roads of the two countries and allow for the shortest and most convenient movement between Azerbaijan's western districts and the country's Nakhchivan.