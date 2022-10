BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will hold a press conference on October 28, Trend reports citing CBA.

Board Chairman of Central Bank Taleh Kazimov will announce the decision on key rates during the press conference.

The CBA board decided to leave the discount rate unchanged - at the level of 7.75 percent during the last meeting on September 16. The upper limit of the interest corridor remained at the level of 9.25 percent, and the lower limit - at 4 percent.