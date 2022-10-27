Kazakhstan and European Council discuss opportunities Trans-Caspian International Transport Route offers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the European Council Charles Michel discussed the opportunities offered by the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), Trend reports citing the statement of European Council following the meeting between Tokayev and Michel, who is on an official visit to Astana.

Given the current geopolitical situation, President Tokayev and President Michel noted the importance of expanding existing and developing new international transport corridors between Europe and Central Asia to facilitate global production and supply chains.

They also discussed the opportunities offered by the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and options for developing it further, and the role of other transport connections in the region.