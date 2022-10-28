CAN Control - Remote Car Autostart from GPS.AZ

By using the integrated CAN Control solution from GPS.AZ, the owner of any vehicle with an on-board computer can remotely start the car engine – a solution that seemed technically and technologically impossible just recently.

The CAN Control system is installed in the vehicle together with the GPS telematic terminal. Setting up the program is not complicated and does not require special skills.

For vehicle owners, several types of remote engine start are offered:

Autostart by alarm clock – in the mode of automatic engine start by an alarm clock, the security equipment starts and warms up the engine at a specified time.

Autostart by temperature - when the engine temperature drops to a predetermined level, the engine starts automatically.

Periodic autostart – in the automatic periodic engine start mode, the security equipment starts and warms up the engine after a specified period of time.

Warm in winter and cool in summer – quickly and easily set up convenient remote engine start settings by run time, start period, or start by temperature.

The CAN Control system from GPS.AZ allows not only to control the engine remotely, but to control its operation, including remote locking and turning on, locking and unlocking doors, seat belt connection and its status, monitoring of fuel consumption, engine speed and battery charge, as well as more than 30 parameters available in GPS.AZ monitoring system.