Azerbaijan committed to complying with UN Green Transformation Program - deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan is committed to complying with the UN Green Transformation Program, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov during an event on ‘Green transformation in Azerbaijan: Sustainable Development Goals’, Trend reports on November 2.

According to Ahmadov, the international UN program for 2030, adopted in 2015, is aimed at sustainable development.

"For the purposes of sustainable development, this program provides for the use of ‘green’ technologies, renewable energy sources. Today, these tools are fundamental in the implementation of this initiative in Azerbaijan,” he noted. “Our country is fully committed to complying with the provisions of this program and we have already prepared a relevant report."

The deputy minister also said that for the country, the ‘green’ transition, despite export of energy resources, continues to be a priority in terms of the national strategy.

"I’m sure that our country will continue to be committed to the green transformation after 2030, too," added Ahmadov.