Azerbaijan's economy to grow annually - CAERC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The economy of Azerbaijan will grow annually by 1.7 percent in 2024-2050, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan (CAERC), Professor of Economics Vusal Gasimli said, Trend reports on November 3.

He made the remark during an event dedicated to the second anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in second Karabakh war under the leadership of Supreme Commander-In-Chief President Ilham Aliyev,

According to him, restoration work is underway in 10 priority directions on Azerbaijan's liberated territories today.

"Among them are mine-clearance of the territories, creation of social and economic infrastructure, economic zones and other facilities," Gasimli said.

He noted that Karabakh and East Zangazur have potential to create and develop the mining industry, tourism, agriculture, transport and logistics.

"Azerbaijan started creating the necessary infrastructure from the very beginning of the restoration process on the territory. The development of agriculture will give more than 10 percent of economic growth. About 5.5 percent of the country's GDP will fall on Karabakh," Gasimli informed.

Speaking about Zangazur corridor, Gasimli stressed that CAERC prepared a model for the creation of this corridor.

"CAERC have created a model not only in terms of the Azerbaijani side, but also in terms of how it should be implemented from the Armenian side. I am sure that this work wasn't done by Armenians," he added.