"Baku Steel Company" CJSC became a member of a prestigious international organization

The largest metallurgical company of the Caucasus "Baku Steel Company" CJSC has been accepted as a regular member of the "World Steel Association" (in short - worldsteel), which is considered a prestigious international organization of world metallurgists. The respective decision was made at the general meeting of the organization held in Brussels on October 17-18, 2022 with the participation of the Board of Members.

Worldsteel, one of the world's largest and most dynamic industry associations, accepts only the largest steel producers as members. "Baku Steel Company" CJSC is the only Azerbaijani company in the entire Caucasus region that is a member of this organization. In addition, the General Director of the company, Kamal Ibrahimov, was accepted into the Board of Members of the Association.

It should be noted that "worldsteel" is a non-profit organization that unites more than 170 steel producers, national and regional industry associations and research institutes, and its headquarters is located in Brussels, the capital of Belgium. About 85% of the world's steel production belongs to the members of this Association. "worldsteel", which has been operating for 55 years, currently has the status of a consultant at the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (UN). Acting as an international center of the steel industry, "worldsteel" supports its members in a number of areas and creates opportunities for the development of their businesses. The membership in the Association, which implements various programs for this purpose, allows "Baku Steel Company" CJSC to obtain statistical and general reports prepared by the organization on world and regional steel production, affiliation of employees with the committees, with the general network of global steel producers, as well as it will provide an opportunity to participate in conferences and events attended by the world's leading steel producers.

It should be noted that "Baku Steel Company" CJSC currently produces high-quality fittings, rolled-wire, round bars, square and round billets, seamless pipes, as well as various shaped castings. Since the day of establishment 20 years ago, the company has become the renowned brand both in Azerbaijan and in entire Caucasus region and its products are highly demanded in local market, as well as exported to more than 20 countries of Europe, America and Asia.