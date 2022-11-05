Azerbaijan aims to form strong human capital - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Azerbaijan is forming human capital that meets the global challenges, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov said during the opening ceremony of IT Academy, Trend reports on November 5.

According to him, the implementation of the initiative will allow the formation of a strong human resource potential, which will directly affect the formation of a strong economy.

"In addition, digitalization is one of the integral parts of the development of the country. Azerbaijan is focused on the formation of modern human capital. In this direction, Azerbaijan is cooperating with a number of countries. The Fourth Industry Center was created under the Ministry, which implements projects on robotization, digitalization, and other IT projects in the country," Mammadov said.

He noted that in order to build strong human capital in the country, large-scale work is underway to create the necessary infrastructure, part of which is the opening of today's project.

"Azerbaijan expects that the opening of the IT Academy will make it possible to achieve the goals set for the formation of a new society, the retraining of personnel and the creation of new projects," Mammadov added.