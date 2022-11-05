AZERCELL CUP Informatics and Programming Competition Starts

Azercell continues to implement projects aimed at supporting school education in the field of informatics and computer science, as well as developing schoolchildren's ability for algorithmic thinking. The leading mobile operator invites grade 6-8 schoolchildren to participate in the Azercell Cup Informatics and Programming Competition to be held on November 19 in cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The date for registration is November 06-13, 2022.

The 1st stage of the two-stage competition will be held online on the website www.olimpiada.edu.az. 2000 schoolchildren are expected to participate in the competition. Finally, 24 people will be announced winners. Diplomas and medals, as well as valuable gifts from "Azercell Telecom" LLC will be awarded to the winners in each age group. Participants with the highest results will have an opportunity to participate in preparatory programs arranged by the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the center for preparation for International Olympiads.

Let's contribute to the future and build the technological world together!