Azerbaijani delegation participates in UN conference on climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan November 8.The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) began its work in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Trend reports citing Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan on Monday.

Azerbaijan is represented at the conference by a delegation led by Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev.

The main topics of the conference, which will last until November 18, are climate change mitigation, resilience and adaptation to climate risks, and strengthening international cooperation.

During the visit, a meeting was held with the Minister of the Environment of Egypt, Yasmine Fouad, and other meetings are planned.

Azerbaijan ratified the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1995 and the Paris Agreement in 2016.