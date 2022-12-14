AccessBank in Gabala! (PHOTO)

AccessBank is opening its 31st branch in Gabala by its 20th anniversary. The new branch is located in the center of the city - at 185 B Heydar Aliyev Avenue. The Gabala branch offers variety of banking services to customers - including deposits, loans and payment cards.

Last year AccessBank started the upgrade and expantion of its branch network. Reconstruction works have already been conducted in Binagadi, Mardakan and Lankaran branches, Shamkir and Nakhchivan branches have been recently opened.

AccessBank, leading microfinance bank of Azerbaijan has been providing services for the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. The Bank’s shareholders include Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank, International Finance Corporation and other international organizations and investment funds. The Bank has 31 branch offices, 15 of which are located in Baku city and its suburbs and 16 - in the regions of Azerbaijan.

