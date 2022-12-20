Moscow Exchange plans to launch trading in Azerbaijani manat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Moscow Exchange plans to launch Azerbaijani manat trading on the foreign exchange market in 2023, Chairman of the Board of the Moscow Exchange Yury Denisov told reporters, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"It is planned to launch trading in the UAE dirham, Azerbaijani manat, and Egyptian pound in 2023. Those are the currencies of the biggest foreign trade partners of Russia," he said.

Denisov noted that the shift of interest towards national currencies and their replacement of trading volumes in dollars and euros has become a key trend in the foreign exchange market.

Kirill Pestov, Managing Director of the Moscow Exchange's Business Development Department, also noted that against the background of growing demand for national currencies, the exchange plans to launch futures on the Turkish lira - Russian ruble, Hong Kong dollar - Russian ruble and US dollar - Chinese yuan pairs on the futures market next year.