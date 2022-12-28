Azerbaijan reveals number of new labor contracts signed within last four years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. A total of 320,000 new labor contracts have been signed following Azerbaijan's labor market measures in the past four years, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the 'Dayag' award ceremony, held on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), Trend reports.

According to him, the country's private sector inked 280,000 new deals, while the public sector – 40,000 contracts.

According to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, more than 1.74 million official labor contracts were signed in Azerbaijan.

The number of employment contracts in the non-oil sector reached 827,490, increasing by 287,570 contracts over the past three years.