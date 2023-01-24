Azerbaijan, FAO to further work on environmental protection projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan has approved a strategy for environmental protection, including on the country's liberated territories, for the next five years, said Advisor to the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Rasim Sattarzade, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a regional seminar dedicated to the joint activities of FAO representative offices in Azerbaijan.

According to him, a number of monitoring activities are expected to be carried out both by the ministry and jointly with FAO.

"We have many projects with FAO, and we intend to keep implementing environmental protection projects with the support of this organization. Also, with the technical support of FAO, we conducted an inventory of forests and created an appropriate information system," he said.

Sattarzade also noted that there are projects underway with FAO aimed at preventing climate change.

Will be updated