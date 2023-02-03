Azerbaijan continues work on pedestrian crossings on Baku-Guba-Russia's state border highway (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:49)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The construction of aboveground pedestrian crossings continues at an accelerated pace on the M-1 Baku-Guba-State border with Russia highway, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Agency of Automobile Roads.

In particular, the construction of one such crossing is in progress on the 46.9-kilometer part of the mentioned highway.

The length of the crossing is 38.4 meters, the internal width is 3.3 meters, and the width of the stairs is 3 meters.

The crossing, 5.5 meters high above the road level, consists of a metal structure. Modern elevator systems will be installed at the crossing to ensure the comfortable movement of people with disabilities.

Currently, railings and stairs are being installed at the crossing. In general, construction and installation work has been completed by 85 percent.

The aboveground pedestrian crossing, built according to modern technologies with the help of high-quality materials that meet international standards, will allow citizens to cross the road in comfortable and safe conditions.

In accordance with the action plan, the Agency is also constructing a new pedestrian crossing on the 21st kilometer of the M-1 Baku-Guba-State border with the Russia highway.